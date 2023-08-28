Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CLFD has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 11th. Northcoast Research restated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.43.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Clearfield by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

