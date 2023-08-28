Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KOF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $974,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.