Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

