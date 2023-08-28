Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 77,874 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

