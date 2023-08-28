Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $20.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 282.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

