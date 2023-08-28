Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $201.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average is $198.18. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

