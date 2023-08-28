Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,986 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

