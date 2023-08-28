Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,512 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

