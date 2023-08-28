Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) versus Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Financial Comparison

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Community West Bancshares and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Commerce 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $53.12 million 2.17 $13.45 million $1.28 10.16 Heritage Commerce $198.94 million 2.66 $66.56 million $1.22 7.10

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community West Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 19.80% 10.19% 1.02% Heritage Commerce 32.20% 11.67% 1.38%

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Community West Bancshares pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Community West Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

