Comparing Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) & NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors -2,864.49% -61.74% -50.76% NET Power N/A -147.22% -14.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyzon Motors and NET Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $3.73 million 82.05 -$32.19 million N/A N/A NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

NET Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyzon Motors.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hyzon Motors and NET Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A NET Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.00%. NET Power has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.62%. Given NET Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Hyzon Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NET Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NET Power beats Hyzon Motors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc. provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

