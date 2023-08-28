Conflux Market Capitalization Achieves $398.75 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $398.75 million and $32.51 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,124.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00248811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.00737993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00553955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00060704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00120976 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,170,508,227 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,170,416,169.6806746 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12419919 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $25,639,912.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars.

