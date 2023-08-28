Contango Ore (CTGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th.

Contango Ore Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $18.39 on Monday. Contango Ore has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the second quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Contango Ore by 7,310.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Contango Ore by 576.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

