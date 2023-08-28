Contrasting Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ – Get Free Report) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cal Dive International and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions $321.00 million 1.91 $1.70 million $0.34 31.32

Analyst Ratings

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cal Dive International.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cal Dive International and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71

Aris Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A Aris Water Solutions 2.93% 5.31% 2.69%

Risk and Volatility

Cal Dive International has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Cal Dive International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

