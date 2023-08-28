Contrasting Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -26.92% -25.60% Titan Pharmaceuticals -2,137.63% -949.26% -254.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 24.60 $111.21 million ($3.37) -3.23 Titan Pharmaceuticals $56,000.00 147.48 -$10.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cullinan Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cullinan Oncology and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 143.12%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its products also include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-418, a human bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, the company's preclinical product includes CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

