Contrasting Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knife River and Atlas Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.61 billion 1.04 $116.22 million N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 26,148.98 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlas Lithium 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Knife River and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Knife River presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 64.08%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Knife River.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -348.41% -132.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

