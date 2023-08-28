Contrasting PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) and Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) and PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boliden AB (publ) and PT United Tractors Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boliden AB (publ) 2 8 3 0 2.08 PT United Tractors Tbk 1 0 0 0 1.00

Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $368.75, indicating a potential upside of 611.60%. Given Boliden AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boliden AB (publ) is more favorable than PT United Tractors Tbk.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boliden AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $10.60 4.89 PT United Tractors Tbk N/A N/A N/A $1,670.00 0.00

This table compares Boliden AB (publ) and PT United Tractors Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PT United Tractors Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boliden AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of PT United Tractors Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Boliden AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. PT United Tractors Tbk pays an annual dividend of $289.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 17,839.5%. Boliden AB (publ) pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT United Tractors Tbk pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Boliden AB (publ) and PT United Tractors Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boliden AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A PT United Tractors Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boliden AB (publ) beats PT United Tractors Tbk on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boliden AB (publ)



Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kevitsa mines in Finland. Its products include zinc and lead ingot, copper cathode, gold bar, and silver granule, and other products, such as sulphuric acid; copper, lead, nickel, and zinc concentrates; and by-products, including copper sulphate, zinc clinker, iron sand, copper telluride, selenium, nickel matte, and crude nickel sulphate, as well as palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium concentrates. It sells its metals primarily to industrial customers, as well as construction, electronics, and automotive industries. Boliden AB (publ) was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About PT United Tractors Tbk



PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation. In addition, it sells and leases tractors, generators, forklifts, and mini excavators, as well as sells commodity parts. Further, the company offers mining services that supports coal companies, such as mining design and implementation, preliminary assessment and feasibility studies, construction of infrastructure and plant, removal of land and waste, commercial production, expansion of mine/plant, reclamation and revegetation, and shipping and marketing, as well as owns interests in various coal mine concessions; and provides technical and construction services for building, civil, and maritime work. Additionally, it engages in the engineering, planning, assembling, and manufacturing components of machinery, tools, parts, and heavy equipment; provision of vessel construction and related repair services; provision of vessel charter and shipping, and reconditioning services for engines and components; operating power plants; concrete product businesses; fishery business; exploration, mining, and mineral processing of gold and silver; and remanufacturing of heavy equipment components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Jakarta Timur, Indonesia. PT United Tractors Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Astra International Tbk.

