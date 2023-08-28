Contrasting Rumble (RUM) & Its Peers

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rumble to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -148.33% -22.84% -8.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rumble and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 892 4185 9670 269 2.62

Risk and Volatility

Rumble currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than its rivals.

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rumble and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million -$11.40 million -24.50 Rumble Competitors $14.55 billion $1.41 billion 14.25

Rumble’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rumble rivals beat Rumble on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

