Contrasting SHF (SHFS) & Its Rivals

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SHF to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SHF alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SHF and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43% SHF Competitors 28.66% 9.91% 0.70%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million -$35.13 million -0.16 SHF Competitors $2.69 billion $766.33 million 322.43

This table compares SHF and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SHF’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SHF and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 SHF Competitors 1143 3787 3494 32 2.29

SHF currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 304.75%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 276.10%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

SHF rivals beat SHF on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.