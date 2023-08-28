Contrasting Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) & Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyler Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

Profitability

Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $440.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -64.98% -40.01% -33.54% Tyler Technologies 8.64% 8.94% 5.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Tyler Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $84.52 million 0.26 -$40.84 million ($0.45) -0.43 Tyler Technologies $1.85 billion 8.62 $164.24 million $3.87 97.88

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Tenet Fintech Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems. It also provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems; public safety software solutions; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; software applications to enhance and automate operations involving records and document management; and data and insights solutions. In addition, the company offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

