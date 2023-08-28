Contrasting Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) & Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zentek alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek N/A -44.21% -40.06% Flotek Industries -8.57% -70.40% -19.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zentek and Flotek Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $50,000.00 2,806.75 -$10.90 million ($0.08) -17.63 Flotek Industries $136.09 million 0.95 -$42.31 million ($0.54) -1.56

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zentek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flotek Industries. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flotek Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zentek and Flotek Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Zentek has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flotek Industries beats Zentek on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

(Get Free Report)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Flotek Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The CT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets green specialty chemicals that enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers, as well as green specialty chemistries and logistics and technology services. This segment primarily serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, national and state-owned oil, geothermal energy, solar energy, and alternative energy companies. The DA segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable information on the composition and properties of energy customers' hydrocarbon fluids. It sells its products directly through a mix of in-house sales professionals, as well as contractual agency agreements. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.