Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Receives $21.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 39.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 28.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

CLB opened at $23.70 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.