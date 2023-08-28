Cormark Raises Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target to C$0.90

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Quorum Information Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %
QIS opened at C$0.63 on Friday. Quorum Information Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of -0.10.
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile
