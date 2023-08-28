Cormark Raises Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target to C$0.90

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

QIS opened at C$0.63 on Friday. Quorum Information Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of -0.10.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

