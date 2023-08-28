Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

