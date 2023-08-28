Credit Suisse Group Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$92.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$93.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TD opened at C$80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$83.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$76.32 and a 12-month high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of C$12.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6974093 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

