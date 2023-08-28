Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.46 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $610.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

