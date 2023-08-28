Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.
Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.46 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $610.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.85.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
