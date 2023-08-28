Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $5.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 29.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

