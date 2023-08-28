Critical Comparison: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) & Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) and Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LCI Industries and Vivic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $5.21 billion 0.60 $394.97 million $3.32 37.07 Vivic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vivic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 3 4 0 2.57 Vivic 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LCI Industries and Vivic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $119.57, indicating a potential downside of 2.83%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Vivic.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Vivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 2.12% 6.14% 2.65% Vivic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Vivic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Vivic

(Get Free Report)

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vivic Corp. is a subsidiary of Honetech Inc.

