Critical Comparison: NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and SPYR (OTCMKTS:SPYR)

SPYR (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Free Report) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPYR and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPYR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetEase $13.99 billion 4.62 $2.95 billion $5.57 17.73

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than SPYR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.2% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SPYR and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPYR N/A N/A N/A NetEase 25.84% 22.94% 14.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SPYR and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPYR 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 0 6 0 3.00

NetEase has a consensus price target of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.49%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than SPYR.

Summary

NetEase beats SPYR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc. in March 2015. SPYR, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

