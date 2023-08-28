Critical Contrast: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Lotus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS 32.71% 317.92% 62.50% Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SCYNEXIS and Lotus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 278.74%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCYNEXIS and Lotus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $135.67 million 0.82 -$62.81 million $0.84 3.58 Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCYNEXIS.

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC. It has research collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Hansoh (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited, and R-Pharm, CJSC to develop and commercialize rights for ibrexafungerp. The company was formerly known as SCYNEXIS Chemistry & Automation, Inc. and changed its name to SCYNEXIS, Inc. in June 2002. SCYNEXIS, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.