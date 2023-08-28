Critical Contrast: Semantix (STIX) and Its Rivals

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Semantix to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semantix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million -$63.61 million -1.50 Semantix Competitors $2.28 billion $166.68 million 15.02

Semantix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 231 1478 2409 78 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Semantix currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.22%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 22.72%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -17.43% -24.64% -5.82%

Risk and Volatility

Semantix has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s rivals have a beta of 2.39, indicating that their average stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semantix rivals beat Semantix on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Semantix Company Profile

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

