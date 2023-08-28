Critical Review: Eterna Therapeutics (ERNA) and Its Rivals

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) is one of 980 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Eterna Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eterna Therapeutics $5.80 million -$24.58 million -0.42 Eterna Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $217.21 million -2.62

Eterna Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eterna Therapeutics. Eterna Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eterna Therapeutics N/A -270.24% -82.57% Eterna Therapeutics Competitors -2,324.34% -330.91% -33.45%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its share price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eterna Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eterna Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Eterna Therapeutics Competitors 5044 16614 42138 783 2.60

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.97%. Given Eterna Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eterna Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

