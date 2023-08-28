Critical Survey: Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) vs. Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -374.88% -47.37% -36.22% Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 2.44 -$1.70 million N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million ($0.39) -2.43

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Vivani Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nexalin Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexalin Technology and Vivani Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivani Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 637.39%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Nexalin Technology.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Nexalin Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

