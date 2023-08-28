CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.8 %

CRWD stock opened at $149.58 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $202.70. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -230.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

