CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.18 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CSI Compressco by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

