CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.18 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
