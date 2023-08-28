Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cue Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
NASDAQ HLTH opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.
