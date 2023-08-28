Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,400 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cue Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cue Health by 813.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cue Health by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

