Dane E. Whitehead Sells 50,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRO opened at $25.62 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.