Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.83 ($1.52).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

ROO opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.46. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 133 ($1.70). The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,129.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

