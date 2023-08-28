Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,174,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,933,634 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.56% of Devon Energy worth $514,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.43 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.