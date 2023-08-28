Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

NYSE DBD opened at $20.00 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

