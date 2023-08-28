Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Selling Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Price Performance

Direct Selling Acquisition stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Direct Selling Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

