Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPD opened at $21.87 on Monday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

