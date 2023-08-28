Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPD opened at $21.87 on Monday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.