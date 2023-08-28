Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Discovery Stock Down 17.1 %

OTCMKTS:DCYHF opened at $7.33 on Monday. Discovery has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

