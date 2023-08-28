DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Brokerages

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DocMorris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

DocMorris Stock Up 6.1 %

About DocMorris

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. DocMorris has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $64.31.

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products, as well as medicines management services.

