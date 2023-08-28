Donaldson (DCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY23 guidance at $3.00-3.06 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

