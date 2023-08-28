Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Doximity by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Doximity by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.9% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 257,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 129,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

