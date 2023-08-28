Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 198.4% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.59.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Activity at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, VP Eric Elvekrog purchased 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,134. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,200. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock worth $84,854.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

