Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 198.4% from the July 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.59.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Insider Activity at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
