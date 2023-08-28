eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,996,394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,842,994 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.06% of eBay worth $487,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of eBay by 33.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 398,168 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 49.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 99,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 121.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 698,809 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.0% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

eBay Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile



eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

