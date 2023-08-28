Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.