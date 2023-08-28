Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after purchasing an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $455.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.61 and a 200-day moving average of $462.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.