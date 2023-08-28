EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of EMKR opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $29,420.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,930,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,983.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 460,105 shares of company stock valued at $321,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

